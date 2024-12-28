U.S. universities warn international students of possible visa issues ahead of Trump’s return to power

As US President-elect, Donald Trump prepares to re-enter the White House, universities across the USA are warning international students including Nigerians to be aware that executive orders on immigration could affect their status in the US.

“During the first four years of the Trump administration, a travel ban was imposed that impacted multiple countries, and resulted in many/some international students encountering difficulties re-entering the US to resume classes,” the University of California-Berkeley recently posted on its International website.

“Whether such policies will be implemented again and/or blocked by the courts or via other means is unclear. Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending a return to the United States prior to January 20.”

Cornell University’s Office of Global Learning issued a similar warning to students of a travel ban that “is likely to go into effect soon after inauguration”.

“The ban is likely to include citizens of the countries targeted in the first Trump administration: Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Myanmar, Sudan, Tanzania, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen and Somalia,” a statement from the office said, adding that students, faculty and staff from these countries should be back in the US before the term begins on January 21.

Columbia University, the centre of the pro-Palestine protests that swept educational institutions across the USA in the spring also sent out a warning.

“As we do with administrative changes at all levels of government, Columbia is gathering relevant information on the incoming administration,” university spokeswoman Samantha Slater said in an email to the Columbia Spectator.

International students are advised to return to Columbia’s campus before this semester’s start date to avoid any potential travel delays”.

During his first term in office, Trump enacted a Muslim ban, which blocked citizens of some Muslim-majority countries from entering the US. Amid protests surrounding the Israel-Gaza war, he also vowed to revoke the visas of “radical anti-American and anti-Semitic foreigners” studying at US universities.

This, coupled with a growing level of anti-immigrant rhetoric from the Republican Party, has some international students concerned.

Mr Trump’s platform on immigration, however, has focused primarily on stopping people from entering the country illegally. He said during a June interview with The All-In Podcast that international students “should get automatically, as part of your diploma, a green card to be able to stay in this country”.