U20 AFCON DIARY: Mulwanda names final squad …as they jet out for AFCON task



UNDER-20 men’s national team coach Boyd Mulwanda has named his final 25-member squad ahead of the 2025 TotalEnergies Egypt Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) U20 tournament that swings into action this week.



The team jetted out aboard a Fly Emirates Airlines around 21:35 hrs via Dubai and is expected to connect to Cairo around 08:10 hours.



Switzerland based Joseph Sabobo Banda leads five other foreign-based players that include Joseph Liteta,Frank Chileshe, Andrew Mulenga), Bonephanseo Phiri and Aaron Mbemba will fly directly into Cairo.



Zambia has been drawn into Group A, alongside hosts Egypt, Sierra Leone, South Africa, and Tanzania, in the tournament scheduled from April 27 to May 18.



The Mulwanda tutored side will open their AFCON journey on April 27 against hosts Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium.



The full team has goalkeepers Levison Banda (Zesco), Eric Makungu (Chirundu Leopards) and Mapalo Chitundu (Kansanshi Dynamos).





Defenders are Happy Nsiku (Red Arrows), Mathews Banda (Nkana), David Hamasenya (Leganes), Samson Ngulube (Kafue Celtic) Milimo Nalumango (Dusseldof FC) Charles Buyoya (Kafue Celtic) and Whiteson Banda (Napsa).



Midfielders are Aaron Mbemba (Cardiz FC), Frank Chileshe (Locomotive Tigilis), David Simukonda, Pascal Phiri (both Zesco), Perkin Mumba Mwale (Green Buffaloes), Emmanuel Mutale (Nkana), Elvis Mutale (Kafue Celtic), and Obvious Mwaliteta (Aguila).



Strikers are Joseph Sabobo Banda (FC Zurich), Andrew Mulenga (Portal Vitoria FC Brazil), Bonephanseo Phiri (Lokomotiv Tibilisi), Joseph Liteta (Cagliari FC), Ndonji Nkandu, Danny Bwalya (both Nchanga Rangers) and Philimon Chilimina (Green Buffaloes).



FAZ