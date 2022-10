UAE ANNOUNCES VISA BAN ON NATIONALITIES FROM 20 AFRICAN COUNTRIES

The United Arab Emirates(UAE) has announced a visa ban on nationalities from 20 African countries seeking to visit Dubai.

Countries affected include Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, and Comoros.

The ban takes immediate effect.

©️ DW Africa