UAE commits $1.4 trillion investment framework in the U.S.



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a landmark 10-year investment framework valued at $1.4 trillion in the United States.





This commitment was revealed following high-level discussions between UAE officials and U.S. leaders, including President Donald Trump.





The investment aims to significantly bolster the UAE’s financial footprint within the U.S. economy, with a strong focus on critical sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, and American manufacturing.



The UAE’s ambitious move is expected to drive technological innovation and economic growth in both nations, enhancing cooperation in emerging industries that are poised to shape the future of global markets.