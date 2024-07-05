UAE’s IHC unit withdraws offer for Vedanta’s Zambian copper mines over price

According to Reuters, the UAE’s International Resources Holding (IRH) has withdrawn a bid to buy a stake in Vedanta Resources Ltd’s Zambian copper mines, after talks collapsed due to a failure to agree on the assets’ value.

IRH, an arm of United Arab Emirate (UAE)’s International Holding Company (IHC.AD), the emirate’s richest company, had offered to buy a 51% stake in Vedanta’s Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) for more than $1 billion, Reuters reported in April.

The company had wanted the mines to consolidate its copper position in Zambia after buying a 51% stake in Mopani Copper Mines in a deal concluded in March.

However, IRH told Reuters that it is “not currently pursuing the acquisition of a majority stake in the Zambian assets” and that it “terminated the transaction discussions two months ago due to discrepancies in valuation.”

The UAE and even bigger regional oil power Saudi Arabia are seeking to secure critical metal supplies from Africa, as they attempt to participate in the transition to green energy.

Vedanta owns 80% in KCM, and the Zambian government holds the remaining shareholding through state firm ZCCM-IH (ZCCM.LZ).

According to a source familiar with the matter, who declined to be named, IRH offered about $1 billion for a 51% stake in KCM, but Vedanta was only willing to sell a minority equity stake of about 30% for almost double the amount IRH offered for a bigger shareholding.

Source: Reuters