‘Al Jazeera To Pay Ambassador Uebert Angel Millions For Defamation Of Character Over Gold Mafia’

Ambassador Uebert Angel has disclosed that Al Jazeera will pay him millions in compensation for defamation.

Ambassador Uebert Angel, Zimbabwe’s Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large to Europe and the Americas declared that the Qatari international state-owned public media organisation will pay his millions for defaming his name in the documentary “Gold Mafia.”

He revealed this in a recent address to congregants. Ambassador Angel, who is also a Prophet and the leader of the Spirit Embassy – The Good News Church and Uebert Angel Ministries, told congregants that Al Jazeera is going to compensate him.

Ambassador Uebert Angel’s Announcement to Congregants

Speaking to a huge audience which was loudly cheering and celebrating him, Ambassador Angel told them.

“Did you not hear me? Did you not hear me? Listen to me. Did you not hear me say that money is coming? They shall pay.

“Even me. Listen, sit down. Even me, when the Lord said it, I was wondering, where is the money coming from.”

Reminder to Congregants

During his address, the Ambassador often had to entreat the audience to sit down as they went wild with joy at the news. He also reminded his thousands of congregants that only weak people celebrate influential people’s perceived fall or imminent fall.

“Hear this now, hear this. It’s so bad that I have to quote this man. Let me just say this man said,

“‘Only cowards rejoice the most when they think a big man is about to fall. Only cowards!’ “