UEFA bans Spain’s Rodri, Alvaro Morata over Gibraltar chants

UEFA has imposed a one-match ban on Spain internationals Álvaro Morata and Rodri for chanting about a sovereignty claim over Gibraltar during the team’s European Championship title celebration.

The Gibraltar Football Association lodged a complaint with UEFA after Morata, who captained Spain to victory at Euro 2024 in Germany, and Rodri led thousands of fans in singing “Gibraltar is Spanish” at a celebration in Madrid on July 14.

UEFA’s disciplinary body banned both players for “failing to comply with the general principles of conduct, for violating the basic rules of decent conduct, for using sporting events for manifestations of a non-sporting nature and for bringing the sport of football, and UEFA in particular, into disrepute.”

Both players are set to miss Spain’s UEFA Nations League group opener against Serbia on September 5.

Gibraltar, situated on the southern tip of Spain, has been a British overseas territory for over 300 years.