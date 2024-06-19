UEFA begin probe into racism at England-Serbia clash

UEFA is currently investigating an alleged incident of racist abuse during England’s 1-0 victory over Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The complaint did not originate from the Football Association or any England players, as they have indicated they lack further details on the incident when approached.

In a statement issued on Monday, UEFA mentioned that the Football Association of Serbia faces charges related to objects being thrown and the transmission of a provocative message deemed inappropriate for a sporting event.

Additionally, UEFA stated that an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct an investigation into alleged discriminatory behaviour.

The source confirmed that this investigation pertains to a racist incident, reportedly identified by an observer inside the stadium.

During the Group C match, England secured a 1-0 victory through Jude Bellingham’s header in the 13th minute.

The individual involved in the incident is not believed to have been removed from the stadium during the match.

England’s next match is against Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday, coinciding with Serbia’s game against Slovenia on the same day.