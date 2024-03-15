UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Real Madrid Vs Manchester City

UEFA Champions League quarter final draw 2024: Live updates, result, fixtures, schedule, teams, UCL match dates

After a gripping Round of 16, the quarterfinals now beckon. Three teams from Spain, two from England and Germany, and French champions Paris Saint-Germain will be in Friday’s draw, which takes place at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Real Madrid are the other teams ready to learn their fate for the remainder of the tournament.

The level of European pedigree among the quarterfinalists is incredibly high, so we should be in for some incredible match-ups.

These teams will be drawn into two-legged quarterfinal ties, plus they will learn which sides they could face should they progress to the semifinals. There are no restrictions at this stage of the competition, meaning teams from the same country can now face one another, as can any two sides who were in the same group in the first phase of the tournament.