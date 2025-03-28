UEFA investigating Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe, Dani Ceballos and Vinicius Jr for ‘indecent conduct’

Real Madrid stars Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe, Dani Ceballos, and Vinicius Junior are being investigated by UEFA for their conduct after the Champions League win over Atletico Madrid.

The Champions League holders won a fiercely contested last-16 tie with their rivals on penalties and in a controversial decision, Julian Alvarez’s penalty was ruled out after officials judged he had touched the ball twice.

Rudiger scored the winning penalty and set up a quarter-final tie against Arsenal.

The Real Madrid quartet are now being looked into over allegations of indecent conduct made during the post-match celebrations.

Television pictures appeared to show Rudiger making a throat-cutting gesture towards the crowd and Mbappe apparently grabbing his crotch.

UEFA has appointed a special inspector, who will work independently, and most of the evidence is expected to be video footage of the alleged incidents.

According to Sky Sports, a fine is thought to be more likely than a ban.

In 2019 UEFA fined Cristiano Ronaldo €20,000 (£16,665) for improper conduct. Ronaldo had made an obscene gesture after scoring for Juventus against Atletico Madrid.

Atletico head coach Diego Simeone was also fined €20,000 by UEFA for making the same gesture after his side scored in the first leg at home.

It’s unclear if the case will be deliberated upon before the first leg with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on April 8. The teams then meet again eight days later in Madrid.