UGANDA LAUNCHES FIRST SATELLITE INTO THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION.

Uganda on Monday successfully launched its first ever satellite into the international space station following its construction by three Ugandan and Japanese engineers under a multinational satellite design programme.

The country’s cube type satellite, PearlAfricaSat-1, will subsequently be deployed into the low earth orbit in December this year.

According to the country’s Ministry of Science and Technology, the PearlAfricaSat-1 is designed to provide research and observation data that will provide solutions in weather forecast, land, water bodies, mineral mapping and agriculture monitoring. Others are disaster prevention, infrastructure planning and boarder security.

In picture; satellite launch in Iran. Uganda has successfully launched its first ever satellite into the international space station following its construction by three Ugandan and Japanese engineers. PHOTO | SEPAH NEWS | AFP

