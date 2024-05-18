Uganda: Missing Makerere lecturer found in Lake Victoria dead

Police in Kampala are investigating circumstances under which a 32-year-old Makerere University lecturer died days after his family reported a case of a missing person.

Julius Mugaga’s body was on Thursday found floating in Lake Victoria by fishermen at Senene Island.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said Mugaga’s family had on May 14 filed a case of missing person at Kawala police station, Rubaga Division, Kampala after he disappeared from his home in Kasubi, Mengo, a Kampala suburb.

“On Thursday, May 16, 2024, police received information that fishermen had seen a body floating at the shores of Lake Victoria at Senene Island. According to eyewitnesses, the body was floating facing up. Police picked this information from a WhatsApp group of Luzira and responded. They recorded statements from relevant witnesses. The body of the deceased was picked from Senene Island by a team of casual experts and brought up to Portbell for easy retrieval,” SSP Onyango said.

A mobile phone, a bank deposit slip from Equity Bank dated May 13, 2024, in the name of Julius Mugaga, and a pair of rubber blue sandals were recovered near the body at the shores.

“The body was found in a decomposing state dressed in a dark and light blue T-shirt and a pair of assorted colour shorts,” Mr Onyango added.

The relatives were identified through the missed calls to Mugaga’s mobile phone.

“One Alex Ssebufu, a biological brother identified the deceased as Mugaga Julius,” Mr Onyango added.

The body was conveyed to Mulago City mortuary for postmortem as investigations continue.