UGANDA PROTEST ORGANISERS PLAYING WITH FIRE, PRESIDENT SAYS



(BBC) Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has warned protesters that they will be “playing with fire” if they press ahead with plans to stage an anti-corruption march to parliament on Tuesday.



Young Ugandans have been organising the march on social media to demand an end to corruption in government.



They have been partly inspired by their counterparts in neighbouring Kenya, who organised mass demonstrations that forced President William Ruto to drop plans to increase taxes. The protests have since morphed into calls for his resignation.



In a televised address, Mr Museveni warned the Ugandan organisers that their planned protest would not be tolerated.



“We are busy producing wealth… and you here want to disturb us. You are playing with fire because we cannot allow you to disturb us,” he said.



Mr Museveni is accused by his critics of ruling Uganda with an iron hand since taking power in 1986, but his supporters praise him for maintaining stability in the East African state.



The president also accused some of the protest organisers of “always working with foreigners” to cause chaos in Uganda. He did not elaborate.



Police had earlier announced that they had refused to give permission for the march to take place.