Uganda ‘s Public Debt Sky Rockets to U.S.$20 Billion Uganda

Uganda ‘s public debt stock had increased by 22%, according to the parliamentary committee report on the national economy and the state of indebtedness, grants, and guarantees.

Uganda ‘s debt shot up to just over U.S.$19.54 billion by the end of the financial year 2020/21, from U.S.$14 billion in 2019/20. High debt levels have contributed to high cost of living as the country’s credit profile drops.

By June 2022, Uganda ‘s debt to Gross Domestic Product ratio stood at 48.6%, a few percentage points from the agreed East Africa ceiling of 50%. The report attributed the rising debt to the deliberate effort by the government to increase public investment in infrastructure in preparation for oil production . The government is also increasing investment in other key sectors such as agriculture, energy, education, water and environment and roads.

