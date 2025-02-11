Uganda urges health workers to work for free as volunteers after USAID suspension



THE Ugandan government led by one of the longest serving African presidents, Yoweri Museveni has asked health workers who were previously paid through US funding to continue working as volunteers “in the spirit of patriotism” after Washington DC froze foreign aid which effectively cut off their salaries.



The funding suspension follows an executive order by American President Donald Trump which paused grants, loans and financial assistance programmes while a review is being conducted.



This abrupt halt has left health workers supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in limbo.



Uganda’s Ministry of Health permanent secretary Dr Diana Atwine acknowledged the financial crisis in a letter, stating that all US funded operations and salaries had been suspended with immediate effect.



However, she urged affected workers to continue providing services without pay as government seeks alternative solutions.



“In the meantime, the government of Uganda is exploring ways of integrating essential services into routine healthcare to minimise disruptions,” wrote Atwine.



“Contracted staff who are willing to continue working in the spirit of patriotism as volunteers are encouraged to contact the respective hospital directors.”



The letter was also copied to Health Minister Dr Jane Aceng and other top officials, signaling the severity of the situation.



It remains unclear how many health workers will agree to work without pay or how government plans to sustain critical health services amid the funding shortfall.



Uganda like Zambia has long relied on US assistance for key health programmes, including HIV treatment, maternal health and disease control efforts.



The US government has not yet indicated when or if the aid will be reinstated.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 10, 2025