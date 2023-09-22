Ugandan Businessman Marries Seven Wives In One Day

A Ugandan businessman, Habib Nsikonnene, wedded seven wives on Sunday, September 10, in Uganda.

This was revealed in photos shared by Capital FM Uganda on X, formerly Twitter.

The names of the wives are Mariam, Madinah, Aisha, Zainabu, Fatuma, Rashida, and Musanyusa, who is said to his first wife and has been with him for seven years.

Two of the seven wives are also said to be biological sisters.

It was also reported that Nsikonnene bought brand new cars as presents for each of them, with each of them having their cars labelled with their own names.

In his speech at the reception, he commended his wives for being loyal to him, saying, “My wives harbour no jealousy amongst themselves. I introduced them separately and decided to wed them all at once to make one big happy family. I am still a young man and in the near future, God willing, I cannot say this is the end of it.”

Credit: X| CapitalFMUganda