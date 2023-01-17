Ugandan man catches pregnant wife cheating in hospital bed

The police in Apac District have probably seen it all, but this case—that seems more imagined than real—charted unknown territory as responsible authorities scratched their heads over what charge to prefer against the suspect.

Eventually, a charge of causing public nuisance was slapped on the 24-year-old who ekes out a living roasting meat in Apac Town.

The accused is said to have committed the offence at Apac Hospital when he accessed the female ward last week.

The suspect’s luck ran out when the woman’s husband went to check on her after she had spent five days at the hospital. The 24-year-old man was caught in the act.

Mr David Wills Ndaula, the Apac District police commander. Photo Courtesy

Mr David Wills Ndaula, the Apac District police commander, confirmed the incident. He told Daily Monitor that the police have commenced investigations into the matter.

“We have preferred charges of causing public nuisance against the suspect, but we are still investigating and will update you at an appropriate time,” he said on Thursday.

Mr Joseph Onuk, Apac Hospital’s administrator, regretted the incident that he believes could have been avoided in the first place.

“I put the blame on the husband of this woman,” he said, adding, “How can you send your wife to the hospital and you take long without checking on her? Some men always say that they are so busy. Somebody who is not busy will take away your wife.”

The husband has been identified as Mr Alex Okuta, a resident of Abwal “A” Village in Chegere Sub-county in Apac District. He confirmed that his sick wife cheated on him.

“I made a surprise visit to the hospital to check on my wife then I found that man in bed with my pregnant wife,” he revealed, adding that his wife had been “admitted because she was suffering from malaria.”