UGANDAN POLICE BAN BOBI WINE’S OPPOSITION RALLIES

Police in Uganda have banned political rallies organised by opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, citing public order breaches and defamation against the president.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tumusiime Katsigazi on Wednesday said one person had died and 10 others seriously injured in the National Unity Platform (NUP) party rallies.

Mr Katsigazi warned NUP supporters against what he described as “mob mentality…against civilians and security enforcers”.

The police also accused Mr Kyagulanyi of promoting sectarianism in his rallies which started on Monday.

Mr Kyagulanyi has, however, vowed to go on with the rallies and urged his supporters to “wait for a signal”.

He is using the rallies to raise grassroots support ahead of the 2026 general elections. [BBC]