Ugandan police foil plot to bomb churches – Museveni

Ugandan police foiled a bomb attack on churches by a notorious Islamist militant group, President Yoweri Museveni has said.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) were on Sunday planning to plant two bombs in churches in Kibibi, about 50 km (30 miles) from the capital Kampala, Mr Museveni wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

But the devices “were reported to police and defused”, he added.

The president said the bombs were concealed as PA systems and gifted to local pastors. They were reported by vigilant members of the public, he said.

Earlier the same day, Mr Museveni said Ugandan forces had carried out air strikes against four ADF positions in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

“It seems quite a number of terrorists were killed,” the president said.

He warned that the escaping ADF “are re-entering Uganda and trying to commit some random terrorist acts”.

In June, ADF militants killed 42 people, including 37 students in a high school in western Uganda near the border with DR Congo.

It was one of the deadliest ADF attacks in the country.