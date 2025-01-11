Uganda’s army chief and son of President Yoweri Museveni quits X after years of controversy

Uganda’s army chief and son of President Yoweri Museveni, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, announced his departure from X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, January 10, following a series of controversial posts, including threats to behead opposition leader Bobi Wine and invade neighboring countries Kainerugaba, widely seen as a potential successor to his 80-year-old father, had gained over a million followers on the platform with his provocative statements.

Earlier this week, he posted that only his father’s presence was preventing him from murdering musician-turned-politician Wine, stating, “If Mzee was not there, I would cut off his head today,” using an honorific for Museveni.

On Friday, Kainerugaba declared the end of his “great whirlwind and rousing journey” on the platform, citing his need to focus on his duties as head of the Ugandan People’s Defence Forces, a move that may ease tensions for Uganda’s diplomats. His controversial posts have previously forced President Museveni to apologize, including in 2022 when Kainerugaba tweeted, “It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, 2 weeks to capture Nairobi,” in reference to Kenya. He has also voiced support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Tigrayan rebels who fought against Ethiopia’s government between 2020 and 2022.

Last month, Kainerugaba caused further diplomatic tension by threatening to seize the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, as soon as US President-elect Donald Trump takes office, prompting Uganda to clarify that his views did not represent the government’s official stance. Some of his posts have been more lighthearted, including a recent thread on the most handsome men in the world, where he excluded himself but included Fidel Castro, Elvis Presley, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, and named his father at the top of the list.

Kainerugaba previously deactivated his account in April 2022 but returned just two days later. President Museveni, who has ruled since 1986, faces re-election next year, with international observers and rights groups having previously accused his government of vote-rigging and harsh repression of the opposition, including Wine, during the 2021 election.