Uganda’s army deploys troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Uganda’s army said Tuesday it had deployed troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern town of Bunia to help Congolese troops fight local armed forces with ties to the Islamic State group and to avert militia killings.

A military spokesperson, whom Reuters did not name, said the deployment had the approval of Congolese military authorities.

A Ugandan military spokesman Felix Kulayigye confirmed the deployment to French news agency AFP. “We have deployed our troops in Bunia,” he said.

“There were massacres being committed by some militia groups and we agreed with our Congolese counterparts to carry out joint operations to save lives,” he added.

This comes as M23 armed group has been seizing territory further south into the neighboring north and south Kivu provinces.

Bunia is the capital of Ituri province, where Uganda already had thousands of troops, working primarily alongside DRC forces against an Islamist group, the Allied Democratic Forces, that has been linked to the Islamic State group.



Some information for this report was sourced from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.