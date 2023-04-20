Uganda’s Ghetto kids make history at Britain’s got talent, earns a Gold Buzzer for their energetic performance

East African country Uganda has gained a new popularity in the past few days, courtesy an incredible exhibition of a young talented drama group themed Ghetto Kids. The group made up of Children aged five to 13 have made history on Britain’s Got Talent, a huge global platform which discovers and project talents. (watch video below)

What was the history? The reality show since its inception has a much-cherished Gold Buzzer which is issued to acknowledge an exceptional talent and also validate such talent for the next stage in the competition. As a norm, the judges usually strike the coveted buzzer after the performance of deserving performers.

However, the Ghetto kids earned the ultimate buzzer from Italian judge, Bruno Tonioli midway of their energetic performance. This is a rare occurrence in the history of the show. “I have to do it now,” Bruno said before effortlessly hitting the buzzer in the heat of the back-to-back entertainment from the talented kids.

The group in itself is an impactful orphanage in Uganda which brings kids together, takes care of their needs and also give them a second chance at life. The founders thought it wise to harness their talent to make impact in society. Ghetto kids have made global impacts since its establishment. They are well-known for performing alongside American rapper French Montana and singer Eddy Kenzo. They have also made it to popular platforms such as the BET and Nickelodeon awards.