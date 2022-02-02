Uganda’s President Yoweli Museveni, has asked African leaders to sit down and exchange views on how to build strength in Africa.

He said this as he was commenting on the Burkina Faso coup.

“What is happening now is going to take us back because civilian leaders fail to build strong armies,” He said.

A coup detat was launched in Burkina Faso on 23rd January 2022 as gunfire erupted in front of the presidential residence in the Burkinabe capital Ouagadougou and several military barracks around the city.

On 24 January, the military announced on television that Kabore had been deposed from his position as president and after that, the military declared that the Parliament, government and constitutional had been dissolved.

On Tuesday, February 1st 2022 there was an attempted coup again in Guinea-Bissau as President Umaro Sissoco survived but many members of the security forces had been killed.

According to Museveni, all that will lead to African leaders stop trusting their own armies which will take Africa back hence need to have a round table discussion.