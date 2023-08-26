Uganda’s President Museveni proclaims ‘war’ on used clothing

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has prohibited the bringing in of used clothes and electricity meters and cables.

The goal of this directive is to make more jobs and promote the growth of Uganda’s manufacturing sector, specifically in the textile industry.

Don’t purchase used clothes because they belonged to deceased individuals. When white people die, they sort out their clothes and send them to Africa. According to Daily Monitor, Mr. Museveni, the President, mentioned this alternative statement.

President Museveni gave an order when he started 10 factories in Mbale, a town in eastern Uganda. These factories will make electricity meters and cables.

The factories are owned by Chinese people and are part of a project called the Sino-Uganda Industrial Park. This project is a collaboration between the Ugandan government and Chinese investors.

Rwanda, which is next to Uganda, stopped allowing people to bring in used clothes from other countries in 2018.

Other countries in East Africa have also tried to stop or reduce the importation of second-hand clothing in the past.