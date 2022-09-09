UK and its Monarch should be reminded that Africa has not yet forgotten ~ Christopher Kang’ombe

He writes:

Our long standing diplomatic ties, demand that we extend messeges of condolences to the Royal family and the United Kingdom.

Our culture raised us to join the bereaved in mourning and that applies to the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Our Christian faith places a demand on us to pray for the soul of the late old lady to rest in eternal peace and that we shall do.

History and justice on the other hand, demands that we remind the UK and its Monarch, that Africa has not yet forgotten the inhumane treatment of the black race in the name of colonialism and the looting of our resources.