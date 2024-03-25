UK and US accuse China of conducting massive surveillance operation

American and British officials said on Monday that they are accusing and punishing Beijing for a large cyberattack that targeted many people, including politicians, scholars, and reporters.

Experts in the US and Europe say that the hacking group “APT31” is working for China’s Ministry of State Security. They have targeted White House staff, US senators, British parliament members, and government officials who have spoken out against Beijing. The officials said that defense contractors, people who criticize the government, and security companies were also affected.

US prosecutors said seven Chinese hackers were accused of hacking and accessing the work accounts, personal emails, online storage, and phone records of many Americans.

The global hacking operation was trying to silence people who criticize the Chinese government, break into government offices, and steal important information, said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington didn’t respond to a request for comment on the US allegations, but the Chinese Embassy in London said the UK charges were made up and mean.

Reuters could not find the contact information for the seven hackers who are being charged by the Department of Justice right away.

Britain and the US have put sanctions on a company that they believe is connected to the Ministry of State Security. They made this announcement.

The US government put restrictions on a company called Wuhan Xiaoruizhi Science and Technology and two people from China, according to the US Treasury Department.