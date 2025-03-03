UK Announces $2bn Arms Aid To Ukraine

UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has reaffirmed the U.S. as a “reliable ally” despite differing views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday after a meeting with European leaders in London, Starmer dismissed claims that relations between the US and UK have been strained following the recent heated exchange between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

“I do not accept that the US is an unreliable ally. There are no two countries as closely aligned as ours.

“This is a plan we are working on together with US backing, which is why I spoke to President Trump last night,” Stammer said.

The UK government also announced a new $2bn military aid package for Ukraine to enable the country to purchase over 5,000 air defence missiles through UK export financing. Starmer emphasised that the objective is to strengthen Ukraine’s position for negotiations from a stance of power.

During the summit, European leaders agreed to reconvene soon to maintain momentum and push forward a unified strategy for Ukraine.

“We are at a crossroads in history.”This is not a time for more talk—it’s time to act and unite around a new plan for a just and lasting peace,” Stammer said.

He stressed the urgency of intensifying planning efforts and reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to supporting Ukraine militarily.

Acknowledging the necessity of US support, Stammer said, “Let me be clear, we agree with President Trump on the urgent need for a durable peace. Now we must deliver together.”