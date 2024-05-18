UK based Zim man plans to marry niece … as parents give blessing to union

A UK based Zimbabwean, who reportedly fell in love with his niece after seeing pictures of her attending a funeral, reportedly now plans to marry her, with the girl’s parents also giving the union their blessing.

The impending matrimony between Stan Jacha and Charity Ngundu, which is set to be sealed with a lobola ceremony next month, has reportedly divided their family, with some expressing their disgust at a union that they feel is taboo.

Ngundu reportedly caught Jacha’s eye after he saw pictures of her attending a funeral. Since that time, Jacha courted her, won her over, and outlined his desire to marry her.

Jacha reportedly paid a cow last month to signal his intention to marry Ngundu, with the woman’s parents giving their romance the thumbs up.

However, according to the State owned H-Metro tabloid, some relatives have expressed revulsion at the potential marriage and are putting up resistance.

“Kana ndiwewo iwe journalist, wakambozviwonepi zvekuti munhu anepfungwa kwadzo anoroora mwana wake. “Ndezvemishonga here? Ndezvehurombwa here? Ashaya vamwe vasikana vakanaka zvekuzochiva mwanasikana wehanzvadzi yake?” said a relative who spoke to the tabloid.

Another relative claimed that Ngundu’s parents wanted the lobola ceremony to be done in secret to avoid any shame. The relative also hit out at Jacha’s chosen intermediary.

“The middle person (munyai) of the ‘unholy’ partner is the one who exposed the incestuous relationship.

“Charity’s parents had agreed, maybe, they wanted the payment of lobola to be done secretly.

“Word went around family members and Stan and Charity are the topical story among both families. Hanzvadzi dza Stan dzinoti Mai Mutsvanga vanogara kuChegutu naChristine ari kuUK, ndovakufambira nyaya dzacho,” said the relative quoted by the tabloid.