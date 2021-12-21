UK COURT ORDERS DUBAI RULER TO PAY HIS EX K12bn

The UK court sitting in london has ordered the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammad Al Maktoum to pay his wife K12bn (£554m) as divorce payment. During the court proceedings. it was heard that Princess Haya has been living in fear of attacks from the Dubai ruler’s agents. It was also revealed that Princess Haya previously paid $7m (k115m) to former three body guards who blackmailed her so as to keep her relationship with one of the British body guards secrets.

It was also revealed that the sheikh had previously hacked into the phones of princess Haya and her body guards. At one point, the princess had to flee london due to the eminent risk of abduction from the Dubai ruler.

The princess, aged 47 has been married to the Dubai ruler, aged 72 since 2004 when she was 30 and he was 55 years. Together they had four children with two daughters who are currently believed to be under detention in Dubai for fear of them fleeing the country.

The sheikh who is worth more than $14bn (K220bn) is one of the richest men in the world . He derives much of his wealth from real estates including emirates airline. Unlike Zambia, the Sheihk’s assets are also of the assets of the state. Since assuming his vice presidency in 2006, the sheik has been instrumental in further developments in Dubai, making the country one of the most sought after holiday destination.