UK DENIES MEDDLING IN KENYAN PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott has dismissed claims that she and her country interfered in Kenya’s recently-concluded general election.

Ms Marriott was reacting to allegations on social media that she pressured the electoral commission to declare William Ruto as president-elect following the disputed poll.

Some users shared unverified photos of her shaking hands with Mr Ruto and the electoral body chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

In a series of tweets, Ms Marriott said the UK “does not support nor have a view on any candidates or parties in elections”, terming the claims “misinformation”.

“Who Kenyans elect is a matter for the people of Kenya. We met people from across the political spectrum to explain the UK’s programmes and partnerships with Kenya, including independent institutions,” she said.

Ms Marriott said Kenya would remain a vital UK partner, adding that Britain was ready to support the leaders elected by the people.

Presidential poll loser Raila Odinga on Monday urged unnamed foreign countries to cease meddling in Kenyan politics. [BBC]