UK Deputy PM resigns over bullying

Following an independent investigation into official charges of bullying, Dominic Raab, the British Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice, resigned on Friday.

Raab stated that the investigation had created a risky precedent but that he would continue to support the administration in a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that was made public on Twitter.

“I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word,” Raab said.

However, he added: “In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against Ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government – and ultimately the British people.”

Raab’s resignation means a third senior minister has departed over their personal conduct since Sunak entered Downing Street in October promising a government of integrity.