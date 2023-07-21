UK diplomats’ travel within Russia restricted by Kremlin over ‘hostile actions’

British diplomats are subject to restrictions in Russia regarding their freedom of movement.

In reaction to what Moscow described as London’s “hostile actions,” they will be compelled to give five days’ notice if they want to travel more than 75 miles away.

This occurs shortly after the charge d’affaires, Tom Dodd, was called into the foreign ministry.

He received criticism for the UK’s backing of the ‘terrorist activities‘ of Ukraine and for impeding Russian diplomatic efforts.

‘The British side was also informed of the decision to introduce a notification procedure for the movement of employees of British diplomatic missions on the territory of our country as a response to London’s hostile actions,’ the ministry said.

Restrictions will not apply to the ambassador and three other senior diplomats.

Other officials will have to send notification of any plans to travel beyond this ‘free movement zone’.

‘Such a document should contain information about the timing, purpose, type of trip, planned business contacts, accompanying persons, type of transport, places of visit and accommodation, as well as the route of the trip,’ the ministry said.

‘We reiterated to the British side that any of its efforts aimed at continuing the destructive line in international and bilateral affairs, attempts to demonize our country, complicate the work of Russian foreign agencies will inevitably receive a decisive response.’