UK Leading EU’s Push For Ukraine Ceasefire Amid Trump-Zelenskyy Rift

The UK government on Monday announced that it was considering multiple proposals for a ceasefire in Ukraine after last week’s clash between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

France had suggested a one-month truce that could serve as a foundation for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister, on Sunday, hosted a summit involving “willing” European countries aimed at drafting diplomatic solutions to ending the war.

The summit, which also had Zelenskyy in attendance, ended with a commitment from all parties to agree on a ceasefire plan, which Starmer will present to Trump.

In a statement on Monday, Stammer’s spokesperson said, “There are clearly a number of options on the table.”

“I’m just not getting into a running commentary on them,” he added.

The UK, France and other potential European partners have floated the idea of deploying troops to Ukraine as a “backstop” if a ceasefire is reached. However, they insist on securing U.S. support for such an initiative.

Zelenskyy has emphasised that any ceasefire must be accompanied by firm security guarantees from the West to prevent further Russian aggression. Trump, however, has refused to provide such assurances, leading to their rift.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in an interview ahead of the summit, proposed a one-month truce to assess Russian President Vladimir Putin’s commitment to peace.

“A ceasefire covering air, sea, and energy infrastructure would test Putin’s sincerity,” said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

“That’s when real peace talks could begin,” Barrot added.

Macron clarified that European ground troops would only be deployed in a later phase, should a ceasefire hold.

Asked about Macron’s proposal, Zelenskyy responded, “I’m aware of everything.”

As European leaders rally around Ukraine, tensions between Washington and Kyiv have intensified. The U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz welcomed Europe’s growing role but urged them to invest in their own defense capabilities.

This shift follows a dramatic confrontation at the White House, where Zelenskyy left abruptly after being publicly rebuked by Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

The Ukrainian president had been in Washington to finalise a deal granting the U.S. access to Ukraine’s mineral resources but left without signing it.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Waltz suggested Zelenskyy should apologise.

“What we need to hear from President Zelenskyy is that he regrets what happened, he’s ready to sign the minerals deal, and he’s prepared to engage in peace talks. I don’t think that’s too much to ask,” he said.