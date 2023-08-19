UK NURSE FOUND GUILTY OF MRDERING 7 BABIES AND ATTEMPTED MRDER OF 6

Nurse Lucy Letby has become the UK’s most prolific child killer in modern times, convicted of seven counts of murdering babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The trial at Manchester crown court heard how Letby injected air into newborn’s bodies, force-fed them milk and poisoned them with insulin.

Prosecutors have called the murders “calculated and cold-blooded” in one of the court’s longest-running murder trials in recent times.

DCI Nicola Evans, of Cheshire Constabulary, said Letby was “operating in plain sight” as she “abused the trust of people around her”.