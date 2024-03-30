UK passport application fees to increase in April

The UK passport renewal fee increased in February 2023 for the first time in five years.

Now, just over a year later, there will be a second rise of £6 (€7).

Starting April 11, 2024, the fee for a standard online passport application within the UK will rise from £82.50 (€93) to £88.50 (€103) for adults and from £53.50 (€60) to £57.50 (€67) for children.

This is up from £75.50 (€85) and £49 (€55) respectively before February 2023. Postal applications have increased from £93 (€105) to £100 (€117) for adults and £64 (€72) to £69 (€80) for children. These fee increases apply to both new passport applications and renewals.

However, waiting times have improved. British travelers are advised to allow three weeks for passport renewal, down from 10 weeks a year ago.

The government states that the new fees will help reduce reliance on taxpayer money to fund and enhance the service.

In addition to covering the cost of processing applications, the fees are intended to support consular services overseas, such as replacing lost or stolen passports, and processing British citizens at UK borders.