UK to block TikTok from ‘all parliamentary devices’ over cyber security concerns

The Chinese-owned social media app TikTok will be blocked from devices and networks in the latest ban imposed on it.

The House of Commons and House of Lords commissions have announced that they will follow the government’s lead on official devices, citing the importance of cyber security.

TikTok, according to a parliament spokesman, “will be blocked from all parliamentary devices and the wider parliamentary network.”

“Cyber security is a top priority for parliament, however we do not comment on specific details of our cyber or physical security controls, policies or incidents.” they said.

A similar decision has also been taken in Scotland, with TikTok banned from government phones and other devices.

It comes as the TikTok chief faces questions on security at the US Congress.

And last week the app was banned from UK government phones.