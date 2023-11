Rishi Sunak promises to take all necessary actions to ensure the safety of the Jewish community in response to an increase in antisemitic incidents in the UK.

The prime minister spoke in Parliament after the King’s Speech. He said it makes him feel disgusted that British Jews feel worried about their safety in the country.

Sunak said he talked with the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, and mentioned that over 100 British citizens had recently left Gaza through the Rafah crossing.