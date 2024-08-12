UKA Alliance Member Jackson Silavwe Sweats To Find Money For Workshop

GOLDEN Party Zambia (GPZ) president Jackson Silavwe has appealed to party sympathizers to contribute towards the training workshop scheduled for August 24, 2024.

In an appeal circulated to his members and well-wishers, Mr. Silavwe, who is also Communications Chairperson in the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA), is appealing for contributions to meet the K19, 900 budget for the forthcoming event

“Attention GPZ members, supporters, and sympathizers. Kindly requesting for your contribution towards the GPZ training workshop scheduled to take place on 24th August, 2024. Please, send the money directly to the GPZ mobile money on 0764674894 and inbox me the screenshot,” reads the notice in part.