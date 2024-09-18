UKA ALLIANCE OWNERS SAY LUNGU HAS NEVER EVEN SPENT A DAY IN PRISON TO BE ALLOWED TO DESTROY UKA.



Elo if Edgar was careless with bene ba UKA, balamupwakula ati pwaku!



So far, we are being told that he was refusing to back any other candidate for group leadership and 2026 candidacy except himself.





And that even ku Tonse Alliance alafipenya unless he is allowed to lead especially that those are his surrogates.



UKA Alliance told him that his chances of winning were slim and that maybe he can be running mate but he told them off and incited Sean Tembo to throw punches at Harry Kalaba during their meeting.



