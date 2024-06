UKA APPOINTMENTS, OFFICE OF THE UKA SG

18/06/24

The United Kwacha Alliance, UKA Council of Presidents, COP has made and approved the following appointments as Coordinators under the Office of the UKA Secretary General;

1. Coordinator- Ms. Annie Chinyanta

2. Coordinator- Mr. John Phiri

3. Coordinator- Ms. Fridah Sakala

4. Coordinator- Mr. Henry Kabinga

The appointments are with immediate effect.

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA