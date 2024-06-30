UKA ATTENDS THE DIOCESAN SILVER JUBILEE OF PRIESTLY ORDINATION, 10th ANNIVERSARY OF EPISCOPAL ORDINATION OF RT. REV. PATRICK CHISANGA, OFM CONV.

29/06/24 Mansa

Today the United Kwacha Alliance, UKA Leaders attended the Diocesan Silver Jubilee of Priestly Ordination, 10th Episcopal Anniversary of Rt. Rev. Chisanga of Mansa Diocese and Priestly Ordination of Deacon Chilambe and Deacon Mulala in Mansa.

The alliance was represented at the ordination by President Edith Nawakwi who was leader of the delegation, UKA Deputy National Chairlady, Ms Adora Alinedi Phiri, UKA Secretary General Hon Lucky Mulusa and UKA support staff.

At the UKA delegation interacted with traditional leaders and afterwards met various political party leaders in the alliance from Luapula Province.

UKA! The People’s Movement!

📸 GrindStone Television Zambia