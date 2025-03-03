UKA CHAIRMAN SLAMS GOVT’S CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT PLANS AS MISPLACED AND SELF SERVING

By Nelson Zulu

The Opposition United Kwacha Alliance-UKA Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota has alleged that the planned constitutional amendment process by government is misplaced and designed to remove critical clauses in favor of the ruling upnd ahead of the 2026 elections.

Mr. Sikota claims that government officials and the UPND have accepted that they may face little chance of winning a free and fair election next year, and that their strategy now is to reshape the electoral map by manipulating the census data.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Sikota warns that proceeding with the process has the potential to plunge the country into a constitutional crisis.

He rules out delimitation for effective CDF utilization as basis for amending the constitution, saying allowing this process will entail creation of new constituencies in areas considered strongholds for the UPND, as a bid to secure additional parliamentary seats.

Meanwhile, Patriotic Front faction Legal Chairman George Chisanga argues that with less than 20 months before the next general election, undertaking a comprehensive constitutional amendment would be neither feasible nor inclusive.

On Friday during the state of the nation address, President Hakainde Hichilema called on Civil Society Organizations to support planned constitutional amendments in order to improve distribution and deliver resources equitably and fairly in programmes such as CDF.

PHOENIX NEWS