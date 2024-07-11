UKA CHALLENGES HICHILEMA OVER JAY JAY BANDA

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema should immediately address the nation on what is happening to Emmanuel Jay Banda, the Petauke Central legislator who has named two of his aides and a UPND operative as having been part of the gang that abducted the now incarcerated and ailing law maker, the United Kwacha Alliance has said.

The UKA has also challenged President Hichilema to distance himself from secret meetings his senior government officials, including Sylvia Masebo, Jack Mwiimbu, the Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister, his Permanent Secretary Dickson Matembo and Thabo Kawana, the Information and Media Permanent Secretary who have been exposed in an audio attempting to coerce Jay Jay Banda to recant his statement in which he has named his abductors.

In a strong statement in which UKA has raised 28 questions for President Hichilema, Ms Masebo, Mr Kawana, Mr Matembo and the police, Chishala Kateka, the alliance vice chairperson called for the immediate release of Jay Jay Banda because his detention had nothing about transgressing the law but political.