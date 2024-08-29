UKA CLOSING UP ON THE 2026 ALLIANCE FLAG CARRIER…



UKA COMMITTEE ON THE SELECTION PROCESS OF AN UKA 2026 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE MEETS



29/08/2024



Today the Committee on the Selection of an UKA 2026 Presidential Candidate met to discuss the roadmap and guidelines on selecting the Presidential Candidate of the United Kwacha Alliance. This was after the full UKA Council of Presidents (CoP), meeting of 19th August 2024 constituted the Committee to discuss the aforementioned guidelines.



The Committee discussed the guiding principles, proposed methodology and time-frame that the structure and roadmap shall encompass.



The Committee of five is comprised as follows:



1. Sakwiba Sikota SC (Chairman)

2. President Chishala Kateka (Vice Chairperson)

3. President Sean Tembo

4. President Saboi Imboela

5. Hon. Lucky Mulusa (Secretary General)



The Committee has since submitted the recommendations of the meeting to the full Council of Presidents, CoP, for consideration.



Issued by

Saboi Imboela

Chairperson- Media

United Kwacha Alliance- UKA