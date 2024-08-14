UKA CONDOLES WITH THE MWANAWASA FAMILY AND THE NATION ON THE DEATH OF OUR FORMER FIRST LADY.

14th August 2024

ON BEHALF OF THE United Kwacha Alliance (UKA), I wish extend our deepest condolences to the family of former First Lady Dr Maureen Kakubo Mwanawasa, who passed away at Maina Soko Military Hospital.

As an Alliance we mourn with the entire Nation on the passing of our distinguished former first lady Dr. Mwanawasa.

We mourn the loss of a remarkable woman who served our nation with grace and dedication.

As First Lady, Dr Maureen Mwanawasa championed various initiatives, improving the lives of Zambians, particularly women and children.

Her legacy extends beyond her tenure as first lady, she inspired countless individuals through her philanthropic work.

“The Nation has lost an asset who has contributed immensely to the development trajectory of our Nation as First Lady and outside Government.”

We appeal to all Zambians to join us in mourning our former First Lady with the respect and dignity she deserves.

Let us celebrate her life, honoring her contributions to our nation, Zambia.

May her Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

Sakwiba Sikota SC

Chairperson

United Kwacha Alliance (UKA)