UKA CONGRATULATES PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN ON HIS RE-ELECTION

29th March, 2024

The United Kwacha Alliance, UKA has congratulated President Vladimir Putin on his re-election as President of the Russian Federation.

In a letter addressed to President Putin, UKA has appreciated the important role Russian development aid has and continues to play in training Zambian experts in fields such as medicine, engineering, agriculture, economics and science.

The United Kwacha Alliance, UKA has committed to further strengthening and deepening this all weather friendship dating back before Zambia’s independence.

The Letter was delivered to the Russian Embassy in Lusaka by the United Kwacha Alliance Chairperson, Mr Sakwiba Sikota SC and received by the Minister- Counsellor, Mr. Sergey A. Popov.

Issued by:

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance- UKA