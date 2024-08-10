UKA COPPERBELT PROVINCE TEAM ENGAGES MEMBERS OF THE UKA COUNCIL OF PRESIDENTS



09th August, 2024



The UKA Copperbelt Provincial Team recently held a series of meetings in Lusaka to update the UKA Council of Presidents, CoP members to discuss lined up UKA activities and action plan in the province.



The team conferred with the UKA Vice Chairperson, President Chishala Kateka, UKA Elections Chairperson, President Harry Kalaba at the UKA and CF secretariats respectively.



In addition, the team engaged with the UKA Communications Chairperson who is also Golden Party of Zambia President Mr. Jackson Silavwe to get his input on a communication strategy for Copperbelt Province.



The team also interacted with the UKA National Youth Chairperson, Mr. Thomas Sipalo who accompanied President Jackson to the engagement meeting.



The UKA Copperbelt Province team will continue to engage the alliance Council of Presidents so that it is in tune with the UKA strategic objectives.



Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA