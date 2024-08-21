UKA COUNCIL OF PRESIDENTS CONVENES

UKA COUNCIL OF PRESIDENTS, COP CONVENES

21st August, 2024

Today, the UKA Council of Presidents, CoP convened at the UKA Secretariat in Woodlands and considered matters pertaining to the alliance and the Country.

Among other resolutions, the UKA Council of Presidents, CoP resolved as follows;

1. The New Era Democratic Party, NED membership in the United Kwacha Alliance be ‘frozen’ until further notice.

2. Mr. Ephraim Shakafuswa has been appointed as the UKA Media Director.

3. Mr. Sam Chiti has been appointed as the UKA Mobilisation Chairperson.

4. Mr. Davies Musonda has been appointed as the UKA Vice Mobilisation Chairperson.

The UKA Council of Presidents remains focused in ensuring that this people’s movement, UKA matures for the benefit of all Zambians.

In this regard, the alliance will continue to be alive to the different political dynamics both internally and in our Nation for effective checks and balances.

Signed:

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Communications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA