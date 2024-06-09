UKA COUNCIL OF PRESIDENTS, COP CONVENES

Today Saturday, 08th June, 2024, the UKA Council of Presidents (CoP) convened and considered matters pertaining to the alliance and the Nation at large.

CDP President Apostle Dan Pule and FDD President Hon Edith Nawakwi could not attend the council meeting because they are still receiving medical attention arising for the 10 days police detention.

The UKA Council of Presidents reiterate their commitment to this peoples movement, to remain a beacon of hope for our people in Zambia and beyond for a better tomorrow economically, politically and socially.

Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Communications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA