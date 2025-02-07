UKA COUNCIL OF PRESIDENTS, COP MEETS



Lusaka- Thursday February 06, 2025



Today the United Kwacha Alliance, UKA Council of Presidents, CoP held its first meeting in 2025 at the alliances secretariat in woodlands Lusaka.





Among other agenda items, the council discussed the;



1. UKA 2026 General Elections Presidential flag bearer and running mate to be announced soon.



2. UKA 2025 political calendar of activities.





3. UKA participation in future bye- elections.



4. Review of political parties and organisations joining UKA.





Before adjourning, the council took time to pray for the entire Nation and Pastor Duncan Simuchimba who has been jailed on political grounds.





Silavwe Jackson

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA